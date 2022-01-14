Athens - Sarah Alice Cross, 59, of Hilliard, Ohio, died unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 14, 2021.
Sarah was born in Athens, Ohio on Nov. 22, 1962, to the late Phyllis LaVelle Cross and Roy J. Cross. She graduated from Athens High School in 1980 and from Hocking College in 1982, with an associate degree in police science. She began her law enforcement career in Grandview Heights, Ohio and was hired by the City of Columbus Division of Police in 1988, serving until her retirement in 2019.
Sarah was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, The Emerald Society of Columbus, where she was twice selected Member of the Year, served two terms as president, and at the time of her death, was the immediate past president. She was also a member of The Shamrock Club of Columbus and a member of the NRA. Sarah was also a faithful volunteer of 10 years with Honor Flight Columbus and a volunteer with Wreaths Across America.
Sarah had many interests including military history (particularly WWII history), genealogy, Irish culture and history and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Sarah is survived by her siblings, Mary (David) McFarland of Lake Charles, LA; Laura (Keith) Chapman of Athens, OH and Thomas (Susan) Cross of Columbus, OH and a niece and nephew, Julia (Tim Carroll) Chapman of Philadelphia, PA, and Douglas Chapman of Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by many relatives and friends, including her special friends and fellow officers, Anne Novotny, David Iarussi, and Kathy Wiseman.
A private graveside service is planned by the family. Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to wreathsacrossamerica.org or honorflightcmh.org.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
