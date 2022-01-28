Amesville - Sarah B. Varner, 56, of Amesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 ,at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born May 28, 1965, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late William and Janet Dowler Varner.
She was a 1983 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and formerly worked at several area restaurants. She enjoyed camping, fishing and loved kids.
She is survived by three sisters, Rebecca Bailey, Connie Varner, Lisa (Bill) McCammon; two brothers, James (Merry) Varner, Robert Varner; several nieces, nephews and cousins and her special dog, Tinkerbell.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Gary Varner; a nephew, David Varner; and niece, Melissa Varner.
Services will be Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Larry Swart officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. You are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or view a tribute video at wwww.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Sarah Varner
