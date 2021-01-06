Saundra Martin

GUYSVILLE – Saundra “Sauny” Martin passed away early Monday morning Jan. 4, 2021 at Arcadia Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Coolville, OH.
She was born Oct. 20, 1939 in Stewart, OH as the only child of the late Howard and Roberta Minerd Dailey.
She is survived by her son, Steve Pugh (Sandy); much loved grandson, Bradley Pugh (Brittnie Jackson); also surviving are step-grandchildren, Ben, Stephen, Nick and Jonathan Martin.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hollie and Ferma Bail Dailey; maternal grandparents, Todd and Ethel Fry Minerd; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Martin and former husband, Larry Pugh.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Stewart Cemetery in Stewart, OH, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
