Athens - Scot Joseph Brown, 59, passed away April 17, 2023 in Athens. Born on November 7, 1963 to Roy and Dottie Brown, he was raised on a farm in Granville with brothers Grieg, Mark, and Kirk. From an early age, Scot loved to bicycle, and grew into an avid adventurer, attending college in Bozeman, Montana, and spending summers working hard in places like Yosemite and Mammoth Lakes. Scot lived in Athens for many years and will be remembered by his friends around town and at the Athens library, the Farmer's Market, UCM Center, Monday Lunch, Sojourners, Tavalino's, and the outdoor and wild spaces of Athens. He will be remembered in the deep blue of a cloudless sky, the peaceful feeling of sitting on a log, the lyrics of a Kate Wolfe tune, and the light of a lantern flickering under the stars. Letters, notes, and cards for Scot's family can be sent to: Ari Faber, UCM Center, 18 N. College Street, Athens. Friends are invited to gather in memory on Sunday, May 7th at 1 p.m. at the East Side Dog Park on East Park Drive, followed by a meal open to all at UCM Center at 2:30 p.m. (If it is raining, the entire memorial will take place at UCM Center starting at 1 p.m.)
Scot Brown
