Scott Moody

Albany - Scott Michael Moody, 73, of Albany, Ohio, passed away on January 4, 2023 from a head injury in an accidental fall.
Scott was born on March 13, 1949 to Clifford and Anita Moody in Grand Island, Nebraska. After Scott graduated from Greeley High School in 1967, He went on to study Biology at Harvard College. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in 1979.
After graduating with a degree in Ecology and Evolution, He started teaching medical gross anatomy at the Ohio University College of Medicine, now known as the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. He taught many courses in Ohio University Biological Sciences Department, including herpetology, systematics, physiology, and anatomy.
He was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Isgrigg of Albany, 2 sons, Seth Andrew Moody of Columbus, OH, and Alexander Perrin (Clare) Moody of The Plains, Ohio.
Scott was predeceased by his father, Clifford Weichmann Moody and mother, Anita Frances Kearns Moody. Scott is survived by sisters Sandi Moody Smith of Leavenworth, KS; Cynthia (Brad) Godwin of Creighton, MO; Crystal (Jerry) Ketelson of Norfolk, NE and 2 brothers, Doug Moody of Lincoln, NE; Brian (Jane) Moody of Kearney, NE. Seven nephews and three nieces.
He has donated his remains to the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and will have a memorial once his service to the University is complete.
If you wish to memorialize him, donate in his name to your local conservation area, local historical society, local scout troop, or local library.
