Athens - Scott J. Stalder, age 52 of Athens, died Thursday May 5, 2022 at his home. Born Feb. 18, 1970 in Athens, he is the son of the Ben and Marilyn Brooks Stalder of Bethesda.
A 1988 graduate of Athens High School, where he was a member of the Athens Hockey Club. He also attended Hocking College. He was a heavy equipment operator and involved in the construction business. He was certified as a life guard and scuba diver. He enjoyed life and lived his life to the fullest.
Besides his parents he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Laurie Kinnison Stalder; two daughters, Samantha Stalder of Idaho and Meghan Rebekah Stalder of Radcliff; two sons, Benjamin (Darling) Stalder of Idaho and Wyatt Elliott Scott Stalder of Radcliff; two grandchildren, Lucia Rose Stalder and Calloway Tylon Sage; a sister, Julie (David) Tritipo of Athens; nieces and nephews, Brook Tritipo, Alex (Jen Pieszchala) Tritipo, Tanner (Kailyn Sharp) Tritipo, Skyler Kinnison, Tristan Kinnison, Riley Kinnison; a great niece, Olivia Tritipo; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service will be conducted May 23rd (Monday) at 2:30 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Gary Alton officiating. Friends may call May 23rd (Monday) from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Scott Stalder
