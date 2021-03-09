Athens - Scott Richard "Ducky" West, 44, of Athens died Friday, March 5, 2021 at his home. Born Nov. 12, 1976, in Athens, he is the son of John West of Athens and Dorothy Byers Pilos and stepfather Chris Pilos of Bradenton, FL.
A 1996 graduate of Athens High School, he was employed at Chris's Body Shop of Athens. He was a member of The Plains Fire Department and a 2nd Degree Black Belt Tae Kwon Do. He was a Cincinnati Bengals fan and enjoyed UFC Mixed Martial Arts competition. He also enjoyed car shows, outdoors, fishing, and watching his stepchildren playing sports.
Scott is survived by his wife of five years, Ronda McCullum West; stepchildren, Cody Richmond and his friend, Nicole, Caden Hewitt and Chloe Hewitt; his children, Kianah and Orion; three brothers, Stephen (Amber Milner) Pilos of Athens, Chris "Kip" Pilos of Bradenton, FL and Wes Bowsher of Tampa, FL; his "second wife", Stephanie Walker of Athens; several aunts and uncles including Rich and Ruth West and Ronnie and Jean Gould; several nieces and nephews; several cousins including, Tim and Windi Kline, Tabatha and Edward Cottrill, Kenny and Tina West, and Brian and Shannon West.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Garnett Byers and Theodore and Mary Jane West.
Family and friends may call Tuesday 4-6 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. A Fireman's Service will follow calling hours at the funeral home. Attendees are asked to wear a face-covering and observe social distancing. A potluck will be held at The Plains Fire Dept. following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James Cancer Hospital or Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Scott West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.