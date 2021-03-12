ATHENS – Scott A. Young of Athens, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the age of 53.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Young (née Johnson); daughter, Olivia Young; parents, David and Connie Young; sister, Melissa Young; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved Basset Hound, Sugar.
Born on March 13, 1967, Scott was a lifelong Athens resident and Court Street staple. He graduated from Alexander High School in 1985 and worked for the Lucky's-Goodfella's franchise for the remaining 36 years of his life. His passions included spending time with his friends and family, woodcraft, hunting, nature, gardening, and the motorcycle from his teen years. He was a loving father, husband, and son, and a loyal friend. His unique humor and charisma will be sorely missed.
Services will be held at Memory Gardens in Athens and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family are welcomed to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
