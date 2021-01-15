ATHENS – Sean Michael McBride, 34, of Summerville, South Carolina, formerly of Athens died unexpectedly Dec. 12, 2020 at his home.

Born Nov. 11, 1986 in Athens, he was the son of David McBride and the late Anne Michael Essex.

He was presently a machinist at In-Line Packaging in South Carolina.

Besides his father, he is survived by a sister, Rose Anne (Sam) Dowdy; his stepfather, David Essex; two stepchildren, Andrew and Annabelle; and two nephews, Lucas and Vincent Dowdy.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.

