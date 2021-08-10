Athens - Seeley Lynwood Hall, Jr., age 38 of Athens died Friday, August 6, 2021, near Athens. Born Sept. 21, 1982, in Rutland, VT, he was the son of the late Seeley Lynwood Hall, Sr. and Linda Jean Sheldon Robinson.
A graduate of Alexander High School, he was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed his family, fishing and lottery ticket gambling.
Seeley is survived by his daughter, Halley O'Rouke; his fiancé, Megan Llewellyn of Athens; three stepchildren, Destiny, Dezirea and Dalton Reasoner; two sisters, Mary Jane Hall of West Virginia and Sarah (Rob) Maffin of The Plains; a brother Wyatt (Heather) Robinson, Jr. of Marion; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Jeannie Jones and Teri Robinson. Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the services. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Seeley Hall
