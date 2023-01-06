Seldon Carsey

Bowling Green - Seldon L. Carsey, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 5, 2023. He was born September 6, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Jesse and Elpha (Russell) Carsey. Seldon grew up near Athens, Ohio. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, he married Peggy Hood, his high school sweetheart. She survives and lives in Bowling Green. Seldon graduated from Ohio University after moving back to Ohio and later received a Master's Degree from East Tennessee State University.
Seldon worked as the Director of Environmental Health and Safety at BGSU from 1974-1984 before moving to Tampa, Florida to serve in the same capacity at the University of South Florida until retiring in 1997. Seldon and Peggy lived in Florida for 30 years before moving back to Bowling Green to be closer to family.
Seldon was a member of the Weston Church of Christ and a former member of First Christian Church in Bowling Green as well as Harbourside Christian Church in Safety Harbor, Florida. He was a longtime member of Gideon's International and the Ohio and Florida Environmental Health Associations.
Along with his wife of nearly 70 years, Peggy, Seldon is survived by his children Gary (Kathy) Carsey of LaFollette, Tennessee, Jan (Paul) Wilkin of Columbus, Indiana and Alan (Sandi) Carsey of Bowling Green, Ohio, brother Max (Sally) Carsey, grandchildren Emily (Robert) Mace, Katy Wilkin (Nigel Arruda), Seth Edwards (Katie Cliff) and Camden (Dayna) Carsey and great-grandson Jones Carsey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marilyn Cade.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. The funeral service will follow immediately after with Rev. Gary Wackler officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green where full military honors will be rendered by the Wood County Honor Detail.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Gideon's International or Weston Church of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.