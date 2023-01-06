Seldon Carsey

Bowling Green - Seldon L. Carsey, 90, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 5, 2023. He was born September 6, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Jesse and Elpha (Russell) Carsey. Seldon grew up near Athens, Ohio. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, he married Peggy Hood, his high school sweetheart. She survives and lives in Bowling Green. Seldon graduated from Ohio University after moving back to Ohio and later received a Master's Degree from East Tennessee State University.

To plant a tree in memory of Seldon Carsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.