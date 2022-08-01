The Plains - Michael "Shane" Dishong, age 43, of The Plains, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at his home. Born Nov. 2, 1978 in Myrtle Beach, SC, he is the son of Katherine Ann Henry (Bachar Kassatly) of Athens and Lawrence L. (Cathy) Dishong of Grove City.
A 1997 graduate of Tri-County JVS and Athens High School, he attended Hocking College. Shane had been employed as an electrician in the construction industry. He had a huge and kind heart.
Besides his parents Shane is survived by his grandmother, Barbara Smith of Athens; two sisters, Danielle Dishong of Hilliard and Brianna Smith of Grove City; two brothers, Josh (Lauren) Dishong of Delaware and Justin (Shannon) Dishong of West Jefferson; three nieces, Rayen, Makenna, and Sophie; five nephews, Devon, Aiden, Brayden, Gehrick and Zander; several aunts, uncles and cousins; he is also survived by several paw friends including Trooper and Zull.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, William & Pearl Henry and Lawrence & Arlene Dishong.
A memorial gathering and celebration of his life will be held Monday, August 8th from 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Shane Dishong
To plant a tree in memory of Shane Dishong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
