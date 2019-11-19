CHAUNCEY — Shannon James, 41, of Chauncey, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at her home.
Born Aug. 21, 1978 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late David and Shirley Wilson James.
She was a 1996 Athens High School graduate and was an avid OSU, LSU and Cleveland Browns fan.
She is survived by a son, Brandon David James; a sister, Angie (Tyler) Schloss; a maternal grandfather, William H. (Wanda) Wilson; a step-sister, Mandi Mingus; a step-mother, Cyndi (Glenn) Hanson; an aunt, Linda (Richard) Baysa; and seven nieces and nephews, Elizabeth, Quinton, Carl, Nicole, Emily, Maggy and Elise.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a step-sister, Dawn Mingus; and a niece, Sidney.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church, with Rev. Dan Fuchs officiating. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website, www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
