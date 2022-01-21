Murray City, Ohio - Shannon LeRoy Singleton, age 49, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away Jan. 12, 2022 at OSU Hospital of Columbus, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 1 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Tim Polling officiating. Family and friends are welcome to share a short story if wanted during the service. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Murray City, Ohio.
In lie of flowers, the family asks that donations be made the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Full obit and letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net Shannon LeRoy Singleton
