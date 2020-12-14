NELSONVILLE – Sharon Louise Carson, 70, of Nelsonville, OH passed away Dec. 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home. Calling hours will be 1-3 p.m. on Thursday.

