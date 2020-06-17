EASLEY, SC – Sharon M. Colwell, 75, of Easley, SC, passed away on June 14, 2020 surrounded by her four daughters.
Sharon is a 1963 graduate of Nelsonville High School. She enjoyed homemaking, sewing, painting and flower gardening.
Survivors include her daughters, Amy C. Huff (Tim) of Pickens, SC, Laura D. Colwell of Pickens, SC, Sarah C. Durham (Mark) of Piedmont, SC and Heather C. Kluge (Shannon) of Easley, SC. Sharon was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Sharon is also survived by her brother, Ron Mount (Mary) of Waverly, OH; Steve Mount (Kathleen) of Westerville, OH and Elizabeth Pond (Tim) of Ellijay, GA.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Howard Earl Mount and Marguerite Mae Mount, both of Nelsonville, Ohio.
A private memorial service will be held in Ohio at a later date.
Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Avenue, 10th floor, New York, NY 10016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.