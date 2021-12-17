Stewart, OH - Sharon Jeffers, 78, of Stewart, OH passed away on Nov. 29, 2021.
She is survived by her brothers, Keith and William Gary Jeffers; nieces, Angela Hoy, Jacqueline Armstrong, Gretchen Winner, and Teressa Laughlin; nephew, Bill Barnhart; great-nieces and nephews Eric & Carly Hoy, Katherine and James Armstrong, Sydney Winner, Courtney Gwilym & Becky Rooney and a great-great-nephew Lane Rooney.
We will remember Sharon from the years she and Bill Zimmerman ran the local store, her work for Ohio University, Holzer Clinic and Lindley Inn. She also found great joy in helping the restoration of her alma mater, Federal Hocking School. She did so much for her family and friends. Stewart, OH and the world will never be the same without Sharon Jeffers.
We plan to celebrate Sharon's life in the spring. Donations in her name can be made to the Federal Valley Resource Center. 740 662-5605 federalvalleyrc@gmail.com Sharon Jeffers
