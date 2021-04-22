Athens - Sharon Ann "Sherry Ann" Porter, 70, of Athens died Monday, April 19, 2021, at her home. Born Feb. 11, 1951, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Samuel McClellan and Gladys Beitelschies McClellan.
A 1968 graduate of Federal Hocking High School, she retired from the Department of Human Services as a Supervisor. She was a member of Poston United Methodist Church and Ladies Auxiliary AMVETS Post 76. She enjoyed playing cards, computer games, and visiting with people.
She is survived by a daughter, Terri (Matthew) Nagel of Calvert City, KY; three stepdaughters, Melinda (John) Roberts of New Straitsville, Erica (Tom) Bush of Deavertown and DeDe Parker of Columbus; a son, Billy Porter of Athens; eight grandchildren, Kennedy, Wyatt, Natalie, Kallie, Mitch, Clay, Eric and Alex; six great-grandchildren, Denver, Thea, Emery, McKenzie, Micah and Miley; two sisters, Joyce (Ed) Dum of Lancaster and Penny Bartlett of Athens; a brother, Terry (Pat) McClellan of Jacksonville, NC; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Dick Covert officiating. Burial will be in Stewart Cemetery, Stewart. Friends may call Thursday 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, family and friends are requested to wear a face covering and observe social distancing at the service. Sharon Porter
