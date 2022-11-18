Sharron Perry

Athens - Sharron Rose Perry, age 86, of Athens passed away, Wednesday evening, Nov. 16, 2022 at her home. Born Jan. 15, 1936 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Everett Earl Lee and Florence Burnside Lee.
A 1953 graduate of The Plains High School, she retired from custodial services with the Athens County Courthouse. She attended the New Marshfield Church of Christ. She enjoyed camping, crafts, cooking family dinners, sewing, quilting and puzzles. She was lifelong area resident.
Sharron is survived by three daughters, Donna J. (Bob) Buty of Grove City, Carolyn (Mark) Ervin of Athens and Margi J. (Dan) Ervin of Mt. Sterling; a son, Richard F. (Kelly) Perry of Athens; six grandchildren, Lee Ervin, Lindsay (Nate) Schaller, Amber (Johnny) McKenzie, Jessica (Corey) Young, Ashley (Steven) Max-Dixon and Sarah (Michael) Hendershot; eighteen great grandchildren; also surviving are several brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard E. Perry, who died in 2012; two sisters, Sandy Mayles and Joann VanDyke; and two brothers, Charles "Bud" Lee and Everett "Ock" Lee.
Funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 pm at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with her sons-in-law, Mark Ervin and Bob Buty officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call Sunday 12 noon until time of service at the funeral home.
