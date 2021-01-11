NELSONVILLE – Shawn Michael Schultz, 40, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Jan. 8, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Shawn was born Oct. 17, 1980 in Athens, OH. He was a great high school athlete in baseball, basketball at Nelsonville-York High School; loved hunting and his late dog, Kaido.
Surviving are his children, Champ Michael Schultz, Maci Rose Schultz; mother, Pamela North Schultz; father, Roger (Barbara) Schultz; step-brothers, Jay (Kelly) Dishong, Cody (Lydia) Walker; nephews, Justin and Joseph Dishong; grandfather, Bernard North; special friend Kristy Miller; many aunts, uncles and cousins .
Shawn was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Helen Schultz, and Carolyn Wilson.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Jan. 13, 2021 at Conner Cemetery in Buchtel with Leon Forte officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Jan. 12, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville. Masks and social distancing are required. A limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the college funds of Champ and Maci Schultz at givebutter.com/shawnschultz or text ShawnS to 202-858-1233.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
