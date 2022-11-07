Athens - Sheila Sue Claxton, of Athens, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022, in Columbus after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born March 29, 1942 to Arthur and Maxine Smith. She was a 1960 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School. She met and married Jack R. Claxton of Springfield, Missouri at the Berry Claxton Hotel in Athens, Ohio. They resided in Upper Arlington, Ohio for five years before relocating to Athens, Ohio where for the next forty years she worked alongside her husband, Jack, owning and operating Athens Memory Gardens along with nine other Memory Gardens throughout Ohio. Other businesses included a partner ownership in the Security Bank and travel agency in Athens as well as various real estate ventures. Together, they enjoyed travel to China, Europe and regularly in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Los Angeles. In 1994, they were invited to Normandy, France where Jack was honored for his Navy service aboard the USS Boge landing on Normandy beach on D-Day during World War II. She was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a volunteer for the OhioHealth O'Bleness hospital charity golf tournament as well as the annual Christmas Tree auction. They were members of the Athens Country Club and were married for 48 years. She adored her two granddaughters and was an integral part in their lives. Sheila is survived by daughter, Renee Claxton of Los Angeles, son, Jay Claxton of Dublin; granddaughters, Madison DeFrank of Orange, California and Olivia DeFrank of Los Angeles; siblings, Roger Smith of Athens, Janice Gould of West Lafayette, and Larry (Kay) Smith of Athens, brother-in-law Bob Johnson of Neosho, Missouri; nieces and nephews Phil (Olivia) Smith, Damon (Kathy) Gould, Alan (Suzanne) Smith, Rich (Susan) Gould, Kelly (Brent) Hawk, Mitzi (Josh) Glaser, Chris (Mara) Johnson. Additional family Michael (Mary) Claxton, Jacquelyn (Joe) Self along with several great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Jack Claxton, parents Arthur and Maxine Smith of Chauncey, brother-in-law Butch Gould, sister-in-law Mimi Smith. Public graveside service and entombment will be Wednesday November 9 at 11:00 am Athens Memory Gardens with Mark Thompson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, Athens, Ohio. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Olivia's Alzheimer's team honoring Sheila at http://act.alz.org//goto/OliviaDeFrank and her personal story with her grandmother. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.