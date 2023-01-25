Shelby Cooper Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Logan - Shelby J. Cooper, age 85, of Logan, Ohio passed away January 18, 2023. Arrangements are incomplete at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolencesShelby Cooper To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Sociology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Artifacts' owner defends signs about gender Ohio GOP censures Rep. Edwards About 100 protest Artifacts for transphobic signage, business practices D'Augustino breaks TVC record while guiding Alexander to important win over Vinton County Burrow and Bengals bounce over Bills to advance to AFC Championship Trending Recipes
