Shelby J. Cooper

Logan - On January 18, 2023, Shelby entered Heaven's gates and received her angel's wings. On December 28, 2022, a routine blood test resulted in being diagnosed with AML, a rapid form of leukemia. She succumbed to the disease three weeks later at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. It was very sudden and extremely difficult for her family, but a blessing for her.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelby Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

