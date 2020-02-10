Shelby Vassar, 19, of Guysville, OH, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
She was born Sept. 14. 2000 in Lancaster, OH, daughter of Richard Timblin and Michelle Saunders Vassar. Shelby was a 2019 graduate of Federal Hocking High School where she played softball. She attended Hocking College where she was in the nursing program. She was also an avid Derby Car driver.
She is survived by her father and step-mother, Richard and Ashley Timblin; mother, Michelle Vassar and Allen Doyle; her significant other, David Ray; five brothers, Owen Timblin, Willy Vassar, Chris Vassar, Allen Vassar and John Vassar; a sister, Kaitlyn and Bill Murray; paternal grandparents, Richard and Leona Timblin; maternal grandparents, Mike and Debbie Saunders; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
