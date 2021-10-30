Nelsonville - Sherry Lynn Smith Papineau, 40, Nelsonville, God in Heaven took Sherry unexpectedly home with Him while she was peacefully sleeping on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. She was born Aug. 18, 1981, in Athens, Ohio, the daughter of Louie and Becky McKelvey Smith.
Sherry worked hard all her life. She will be missed by co-workers everywhere she worked. She was always there with her beautiful smile and helped others. She was working for Rocky Brands Distribution Center, where she was happily advancing. Sherry's passion was loving and raising her two children, who are her legacy.
In addition to her parents, Sherry is survived by her children, Cali Papineau and Abram Papineau of Nelsonville; sister, Tina (Luke) Heber of Bangor, Maine; grandparents, Sandy and Terry McKelvey of Nelsonville, Sonja Smith of Nelsonville, and Dow and Dea Smith of Doanville; lifelong friends, Amanda (Roy) Sawvel and children of Glouster and Sara Brown Fischer of Savannah, Georgia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 600 Chestnut St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Family and friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, and 1 hour prior to the service at the church.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Sherry Smith Papineau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.