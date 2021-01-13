Sherwin Milliron

NEW MARSHFIELD – Sherwin L. “Sherm” Milliron, 76, of New Marshfield, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born May 21, 1944 in New Marshfield, he was the son of the late Jacob Russell Milliron and Bernice G. Young Milliron.
A 1964 graduate of The Plains High School, he had been employed at Abex, Inc. and retired from AEP Meigs Mine #3 and #31. He enjoyed restoring automobiles and flying model airplanes. He was a US Army Vietnam era veteran.
Sherm is survived by a daughter, April (Joseph) Paronish of Carmel, IN; twin grandchildren, Morgan Paronish of Carmel, IN and Matthew Paronish of Indianapolis, IN; a sister that helped raise him, Della “Marlene” Reed of The Plains; a nephew that was raised like a brother, Dennis (Jana) Reed of St. Paul, TX; and a special friend, Joanie Reed of Millfield.
Beside his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Ann Bradbury Milliron in 2007; two sisters, Twila Gaby and Jean McKibben; two infant brothers; and a brother, Glendon Milliron.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with burial in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday at 11 a.m. until time of service. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are requested to wear face covering and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains VFW or the Salvation Army. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.