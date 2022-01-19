Millfield - Sheryl M. McCune, 64 of Millfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at OSU The James Hospital in Columbus. Born Sept. 19, 1957 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Pearl, Jr. and Florence Thompson Burchfield.
She was a hardworking woman who loved working at Rutland Bottle gas for 15 years and C.O.A.D. for 20 years. She spent her free time perusing yard sales, gardening and watching her grandchildren grow. She was genuinely a good hearted woman who was deeply compassionate about helping and caring for anyone who crossed her path.
She is survived by her husband ,Hughie "Moon" McCune; sons, Arthur Stanley Willison, Matthew Wayne Willison, David Lee Willison; sister, Rita Patton; grandchildren, David, Brandon, Matthew, Ashleigh, Haylee, and Darren Willison; great-grandchildren, Austin and Quinton; several nieces and nephews; her good friend and daughter-in-law she would have always picked, Brandy Cooper; other good friends, Jack and Debbie Riley, Teresa Cline, Bobbie Lee, Allyssa Mefford along with all her C.O.A.D. family.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cherish Willison; brothers, Pearl, Verlen, Bradley Burchfield; sisters, Christina Hartley, Bobbie Williams; and nephew, Michael Williams.
A funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating.
Burial will follow in Hilltop Cemetery. You may call on the family at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 from 4 - 7 p.m. Friends and family are welcomed to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Sheryl McCune
