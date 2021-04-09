Sheryl Midkiff

GUYSVILLE – Sheryl L. Midkiff of Guysville, passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2021 at home. Born June 26, 1963 in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Emily Quick.
Sheryl was a kind person with a huge heart and deeply loved her family and friends. She was married to her loving husband Ronald “Dwayne” Midkiff on Oct. 29, 2005 to whom she doted upon for over 20 years. She was an RN for more than 20 years and was the assistant director of nursing at Arcadia of Coolville where her dedication was unremarkable. She loved cooking and baking for everyone, crocheting and making crafts to give as gifts, hunting, fishing, growing her beautiful plants and flowers. She was especially fond of her two yorkies, Leroy and Gigi.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Curly and Clara Midkiff.
She will be deeply missed by her family, sister, Teresa Breen and husband Steve of Manchester, MD; sister, Kimberly Bull and husband Jon of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Ron Quick and wife Patsy of Hedgesville, WV; sister-in-law, Patti Smith of Guysville; special aunt, Sylvia Quick of Virginia; special friend, Sharon Sturgeon of Point Pleasant, WV; daughter, Tiffany Midkiff of Springfield; sons, Dan and his wife Jenn Midkiff of Florida and Dustin Midkiff of Athens; grandchildren, Ashyla and Israel Smith of Springfield, Wyatt and Carter Midkiff of Florida, and Christopher Midkiff of Florida, and several nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
No services will be observed. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.