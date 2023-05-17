Shirley Allen

Las Vegas, NV - Shirley Ann Allen was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She left this world on May 15, 2023, at age 87.
Born to Lawrence and Lucille Dixon on August 15, 1935, in the East Clayton neighborhood of Nelsonville, Ohio, Shirley spent her childhood growing up on Bessemer Road, surrounded by family and neighbors who would become lifelong friends.
After graduating from Buchtel High School in 1953, Shirley worked for Salinas Insurance Company in Athens, Ohio, then she took a job managing the office and practice of an optometrist, Dr. Woodrow "Woody" Boles for the next 30 years.
Shirley met John Allen through John's sister-in-law and they were married on November 27, 1957, in the house they built on a ridge of farmland near John's family home. In 1967, they sold that house and moved to Nelsonville where they built their new family home on Bessemer Road. Together, they had two children.
Shirley later worked as a sales associate at Blackburn Home Furnishings in Nelsonville before moving to Las Vegas in 1994 to be "Nana" for her granddaughter.
Shirley cherished her family and friends. She enjoyed country line dancing, the Vegas Golden Knights and family vacations. She was a skilled baker, cook and loved to entertain at home.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelley Tucky and Keri Frame, and grandchildren Mackenzie Tucky and Conner Frame, of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, John; her brother, Joe, and parents Lawrence and Lucille.
Calling hours and a vigil are scheduled from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm on Tuesday, May 23, with funeral services at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 24, at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home in Nelsonville. Deacon Todd Tucky of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church will preside. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
The family requests flowers in shades of purple because they were Shirley's favorite. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas. Shirley Allen
