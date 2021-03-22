Shirley Beegle

RACINE – Shirley Yvonne Beegle, 82, of Racine, passed away on March 19, 2021 at the Overbrook Nursing and Habilitation Center.
Born March 28, 1938, in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Arthur Beegle and Cora Bessie (Durst) Beegle.
She graduated from Racine High School in 1956 and was employed at Economy Savings & Loan Co., 300 West Second Street, Pomeroy for 13 years, until 1969, at which time she was the first State Examiner from Meigs County appointed by Roger Cloud, Auditor of the State of Ohio's office and retired after 25 years in 1994. She graduated from the Portsmouth Interstate Business School and took numerous training courses at the Ohio State University in Columbus. She was baptized in the Trinity Church, Pomeroy and transferred membership to the Racine Methodist Church in the 1950s. She was a former president from 1996 to 1998 and member of Public Employees Retirement Inc. (PERI). Meigs County Senior Citizens, a Life Member of Beta Signa Phi, a member of Chester Council # 323, Daughters of America, a member of Racine Order of Eastern Stars, member of the Columbus Oriental Shrine of North America, and former president and member of Meigs County Young Republicans.
She is preceded in death by a brother, Arthur H. (Buzz) Beegle of Racine.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy with Pastor James Keesee officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.
A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.
