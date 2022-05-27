Stockport - Shirley Eileen Lewis Dobbins, 90, of Stockport OH, passed away at Riverside Landing in McConnelsville, OH died on May 25, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1932 in Reinersville, OH, daughter of the late Lavella Quigley Morrison and Guy Morrison. Shirley was a homemaker famous for her potato salad and beef and noodles. She was a den mother, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She belonged to the Mt. Hermon Church in Amesville for 40 years and later Liberty Church in Stockport. Shirley married Richard Wayne Lewis, who died in 1992, and later married Wayne "Pete" Dobbins in 1999. She is survived by her two sons, Terry and wife Patricia Lewis, and Randall Lewis, two sisters, Eulah Ashton and June Lawrence, a sister-in-law Mary Morrison, grandchildren Christina Haggy, Christopher Lewis, Jessica Lewis and Jamie Lewis, great grandchildren, Chelsea Rieck and husband John, Matison Haggy, Mason Haggy, Hunter Barker and Levi Barker, great-great grandchildren, Connor Rieck, Mackenzie Rieck and Jackson Reick, step-daughters, Jeryl Manning and husband Gary, Sheila Winebrenner, step-son, Stanley (Butch) Dobbins. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Lewis, her brother, Ray Morrison, her second husband, Wayne Dobbins, a grandson, Jason Michael Lewis, great granddaughter, Shelby Kay Haggy, great-great granddaughter, Aubree Eileen Rieck, great-great grandson, Carter Lee Rieck. Service will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Hermon Church, with Pastor David Jarvis officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hermon Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. To send a note of condolence to the family, please visit www.matheneyfh.com. Shirley Dobbins
