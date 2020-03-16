ATHENS —Shirley Johnson Hollandsworth, 83, of Reynoldsburg, formerly of Athens, died Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at Arlington Court, Columbus.
Born Oct. 6, 1936 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Edgar Bricker and Sally Fay Miller Bricker.
A graduate of Athens High School, she retired after 26 years of service from JC Penney’s. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Red Hat Society.
Shirley is survived by two daughters, Lisa Briggs of Columbus and Chris (Kerry) Johnson of Citrus Springs, Florida; a son, Tony Johnson of Groveport; three grandchildren, Nick Campbell, Morgan Briggs and Makayla Briggs; two great-grandchildren, Kellan and Lola Campbell; three sisters, Patricia (Ted) Foster of Lancaster, Linda (Bill) Martin of Athens and Pam Bricker of Guysville; a brother, Robert Bricker of Guysville; a brother-in-law, Jim Sheldon of Melbourne, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, Gerald Allen Johnson; her husband, Robert Dale Hollandsworth; three sisters, Glenna Reid, Marilyn Sheldon and Carolyn Cottrill; and a sister-in-law, Polly Bricker.
Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 17, at 2 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call Tuesday, March 17, from noon until time of service at the funeral home.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in Shirley’s memory, https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg
=fund&fr_id=1060&pxfid=615574
