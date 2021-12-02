Athens - Shirley Hunter Kirkendall, 83, of Athens, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born May 22, 1938, in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the late James W and Opal Mason Hunter.
Shirley worked in retail for 35 years retiring in 1999 from Dunkin Diamonds and Gold and was a member of VFW Post 3477 Ladies Auxillary.
She is survived by three sons, Tim (Kristi) Kirkendall, Greg (Teresa) Kirkendall, Jeff (Debbie) Kirkendall; grandchildren, Stacy (Stephen) Crook, Tim, Jr. (Bekah) Kirkendall, Skyler (Beth) Kirkendall, Rylan Kirkendall, Kristen (Jon McKee) and Brandon (Jessica) Buckley; great grandchildren, Taylor, Breanna, Carter, Emma Grey, Piper, Joel, Braydin, and Jonna; two sisters, Sue Spencer, Judy (Marlin) Kriembihl; a brother-in-law, Phil Ulichney; and a special friend, Dale Haning.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Hunter, Woodenea "Jane" Ulichney; and a brother-in-law, David Spencer.
A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Barry Bolin officiating. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Shirley Kirkendall
