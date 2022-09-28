Shirley Lamp (Schrader)

Kansas, OK - Shirley Ann Lamp (Schrader) of Kansas, OK, formerly of Bentonville, AR, formerly of Athens, OH, passed away September 24th, 2022.
Born June 7th, 1950, in Athens, OH, she was preceded in death and reunited in Heaven with her parents Kenneth Thomas Sr and Lillian Valree Thomas, grandson Braedon Lewis Lamp, husband Daniel Herbert Lamp and sister-in-law Georgeanne Thomas.
She is survived by her brother Kenneth Thomas and sister Bonnie Clendenin, children Dustin Lamp (Kelly), Shad Lamp (Christi), Lonnie Lamp (Margaret), grandchildren Logan, Alexia (Lexi), Emily, Dexton, Ethan, Easton, Eli, Halle and Beckett as well as her husband Richard Schrader.
Shirley was a devout Christian servant, loving wife, mother and a friend to many. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent with her immediate and extended family. She held on tightly to longtime friends and was always happy to make new ones as well. As a mother, she exhibited love and kindness and modeled a strong work ethic and Christian values for her children.
Shirley was a member of the Church of Christ since she was a teenager, every day she lived her faith. She will be missed by all who knew her. They will long remember the sweet, fun and loving lady she was and miss her presence though they are assured that when Jesus comes to take up His jewels, she will be among that number.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM Bentonville Church of Christ Lodge 904 N. Walton Blvd. with a funeral service to immediately follow at 10:00 AM
Shirley will be laid to rest with Danny at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, AR at 1:30 pm.
The golden gates were opened
A gentle voice said come
And with farewells unspoken
She calmly entered home.
www.bernafuneralhomes.com
