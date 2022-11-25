Shirley Markin Nov 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Albany - Shirley Markin, 86, Albany, passed away November 23, 2022, at RiversideMethodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.Born June 27, 1936, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret Young McDonald. Shirley was a retired LPN from O'BlenessHospital, and had also worked in Sheltering Arms Hospital. She was a long-time member of the Church of God of Prophecy.She is survived by a daughter Debbie Williams, daughter-in-law Karen Markin, son-in-law Doug Wilson; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.5 Great-greatgrandchildren; and 6 siblings.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arley Markin, son Jerry Markin, daughters Phyllis (Mike) Nice, and Donna Wilson, and 2 siblings.Visitation will be Wednesday November 30, 2022, 12-2 P.M., at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, Services will follow at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Steve Matthewsofficiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery.you may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Shirley Markin To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Markin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shirley Markin Karen Markin Genealogy Worship Hospital Grandchild Debbie Williams Arley Markin Phyllis Doug Wilson Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Death of former Athens resident being investigated Ohio prepared to move with new QB despite relatively optimistic report on Rourke Trimble trying to repeat with new, inexperienced roster Federal court dismisses lawsuit against Athens City Schools, another is still active Nelsonville police chief accepts job as Meigs sheriff Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.