The Plains - Shirley Kay Seckinger, 88, of The Plains, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at The Lindley Inn in The Plains. She was born October 2, 1932, in Trimble, Ohio, the daughter of the late John H. and Maxine Sands Heiser.
Shirley was married for 69 years to the late Hoy J. Seckinger.
She retired as the manager of the Stuart Opera House in Nelsonville.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Hoy Jon (Susan) Seckinger of Athens and Mark R. (Kathy) Seckinger of Logan; and grandchildren, Holly Seckinger of Athens and Hoy Jonathan (Jenn) Seckinger of Tipp City.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Anne McMaster and brother, Bill Heiser.
No services will be held. Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Shirley K. Seckinger to the Hoy J. and Shirley K. Seckinger Scholarship Fund with the Ohio University Foundation, P.O. Box 869, Athens, Ohio 45701 or the Athens County Children's Program, P.O. Box 1046, Athens, Ohio 435701.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Shirley Seckinger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.