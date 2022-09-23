Sonja Rossignol Jasovsky

Albany - Sonja Louise Jasovsky - 72, Albany, OH
In the early morning hours of August 23, 2022 a wonderful, caring wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully at the OSU Medical Center - The James, Columbus, OH following a year and half struggle with Lung Cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family at her side. Sonja was born August 27, 1949 in Takoma Park, MD to Pierre Georges Jean Rossignol & Barbara Johnston Rossignol Wiseman.
Sonja was a 1967 graduate of Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis, OH and earned her education degree in 1974 from Ohio University with emphasis in Special Education. She taught elementary & middle school classes both in the area of special education and as an intervention specialist in public and private schools until she retired in 2011.
Sonja was a devoted wife and mother who was kind, empathetic, a good listener, passionate about her causes, and gifted at teaching and helping others. Always rooting for the underdog, she encouraged so many to believe in themselves and made all people feel special and accepted. She made a difference in her family’s life and in her community.
After retirement Sonja continued life-long learning through her involvement in many of her interests and organizations including; President of the Vinton County Retired Teachers Association, member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), member of the Athens County League of Women Voters, co-founder of the Gallia Academy Class of 67 Blanket Ladies, member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She traveled extensively and engaged whenever possible in her favorite activities including camping, hiking, kayaking, biking, gardening, birding, hatch & release of the monarch butterfly, and the study of ceramic arts.
As a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, she left the public school system for 7 years to teach grades 1-8 in the SDA church school system. This was to fulfill a burden in her heart to teach kids about Jesus. She then returned to the public school system where she retired after 30 years of teaching.
Sonja is survived by her devoted husband of almost 52 years Paul Jasovsky of Albany, OH; by her son Eric Jasovsky (and his partner Lindsy & daughter Noel Darlymple) and by her granddaughter Katie Jasovsky, (and her mother Julie Brochert Fout) all of Hillard, OH; a son in law Benjamin Rodriguez of Natick, MA; a brother John (Tami) Rossignol of Newark, OH; niece Sara Rossignol of Columbus, OH; Aunt (second mom) Elizabeth “Betty” Johnston Schiede and cousins Theodore “Chip” (Angel) Scheide III, and Rob (Partner Lindsay Pry) Smith all of Pittsburg, PA; half Brothers Jean (Diane) Rossignol of Loris, SC; niece and nephew Nicole Rossignol & Marcel (Samantha) Rossignol both of Loris, SC; and JP (Amanda) Rossignol of Kenly, SC; Jacques Rossignol of West Haven, CT; Rex Rossignol of North Vernon, IN. She leaves behind many others who will miss her terribly.
Sonja is preceded in death by her mother Dr. Barbara Johnston Wiseman, father Pierre Georges Jean Rossignol & step father Gordon Wiseman; two of her children, Laura Jasovsky Rodriguez & Seth Aaron Jasovsky; her nephew Adam John Rossignol; maternal grandparents, Norwood Paxton Johnston, and Helen Thompson Johnston; paternal grandparents from Reims, France, Georges and Helene Rossignol; half brother Marc Rossignol.
Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Christ Community Wesleyan Church, 6275 Kenney Memorial Lane, Albany, OH. Doors will open at 1:00 pm and the service will begin at 2:00 to be followed by a time of food and fellowship. Attempts are being made to have the service on line later for those who couldn’t attend. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sonja’s memory to either the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO), and/or the Gallia Academy Class of 67 Blanket Ladies. Please make out checks to the organization name and if donating to the PEO, please mark in the memo Chapter DD Scholarships. Send all donations to Caryl Kiser, c/o Jasovsky 6500 Meadowbrook Rd., Albany, OH 45710. Sonja Rossignol Jasovsky
