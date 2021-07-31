Chauncey, Ohio - Sophia M. Truszka, age 102, of Chauncey, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2021, at her daughter's residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Sophia was born September 8, 1918, in Buchtel, Ohio, to Andrew Guy and Sophia Guy. She was a 1936 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School. Sophia was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Athens, where she was in the St. Francis Society and the Catholic Women's Club. She worked briefly at the Ohio University and belonged to the Athens Senior Citizens.
Surviving are her daughters, Patty (Bob) Finnearty of Chauncey and Mary (Jim) Pegram of Pataskala; grandchildren, Angie (Jeff) Anderson of Athens, Bill (Jolie) Finnearty of The Plains, Terri Pegram of Millersport, and Larry (Heather) Pegram of Hebron; great-grandchildren, Reed Anderson, Hannah (Kollin) Gilkey, Sierra Finnearty, Shannon Finnearty, Trey Finnearty, Riley Pegram, Sophia Pegram, and Chris Hoops; and great-great-grandchildren, Colton Hoops, Carlie Hoops, and Raelyn Gilkey.
Sophia was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Frank Truszka who passed away in 1971; and siblings, Mary Byers, Louie Guy, Lottie Yonkoski, Andrew Guy Jr., Emma Farrow, Leo Guy, Albert Guy, and Edward Guy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Athens, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Mark Moore officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Buchtel, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Sophia M. Truszka
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.