Athens - Stephanie Anne "Stacie" Vanoy, age 56, of Warsaw, formerly of Athens died late Friday evening, Oct. 1, 2021, at Coshocton County Memorial Hospital. Born Nov. 24, 1964, in Newark, she was the daughter of the late Charles Cecil Vanoy and Sally Tabler Vanoy.
She had been a resident of Athens since 1982. She attended Beacon School and was employed at ATCO Sheltered Workshop. Stacie loved catalogs of any kind, crafts, wristwatches, and having her hair and nails done. Her favorite colors were purple and violet and her favorite flower were orchids.
Stacie is survived by her brother, Shon Vanoy of Crooksville; a sister, Michelle Echenrod-Ward of Alabama; a niece, Kitana Vanoy; a nephew, Branden Vanoy; five aunts, Valerie Tabler of New Lexington, Gwendolyn Sue Tabler of Florida, Cecila Brewer of Florida. George Ann (Nat) McColley of Newark and Wanda Brewer of Athens.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by an uncle, Fred Tabler; and her grandparents, G.W. Tabler and Bertha Tabler.
Family and friends are invited to her funeral service Thursday at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Stan McHenry officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private family burial will be in New Lexington Cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Stacie Vanoy
