Stacy R. Mayle, 53, of Malta, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill with burial following in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family one hour prior to the service. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.

