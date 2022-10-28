Stanley McKinniss, 89 formerly of Athens passed away Saturday October 22, 2022, at The Carlyle House Assisted Living, Kettering, Ohio. He was born to the late George and Bertha (Gilliland) on May 16, 1933, in Wellston, Ohio. He was married 62 years to the late Barbara (Calvin). They had one son, Michael Dean (Lynn) of Clayton, Ohio, three grandchildren, Erin Alava, Findlay, Ohio, Matthew McKinniss, Downers Grove, Illinois and Stephen McKinniss, Mokena, Illinois. And three great grandchildren, Lucas Alava, Owen and Elise McKinniss.
Stanley was a 1951 graduate of Athens High School. He served in the United States Army and Army Reserves from 1952-61 and was a Korean War Veteran. He retired from the Ohio University Print Shop, was the Manager of Logans Book store, Athens and Follettes Book stores in the Chicago, Illinois area. He also owned and operated Sprinkles Dry Cleaners, Wellston. He loved to garden and enjoyed making his famous Caramel Corn and Baked Herbed Bread for family and friends at the holidays.
He was well known for his quick-witted sense of humor until his last days. Music played a large role in his life where in sang in church choirs and performed in many Rotary Minstrels in his early life.
Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Bernard and a sister Ruby Sprinkles Wood, a niece Cheryl Nisley and nephew Ray McKinniss. In addition to his son and grandchildren, he leaves behind sister-in-laws Barbara McKinniss and Margarite Calvin and many nieces and nephews.
The family would sincerely like to thank the staff of The Carlyle House Assisted Living for their love and care and to Hospice of Dayton. Stanley gifted his body to the Ohio University School of Osteopathic Medicine. The family will observe a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Carlyle House Assisted Living Activities and Staff Fund, c/o Bryan Nelson 3490 Far Hills Avenue Kettering Ohio 45429 or to the Ohio University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Ohio University Athens Ohio.
