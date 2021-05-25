Murray City - Stella Ann Balabin Stoncel, 94, of Murray City, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Laurels of Athens. Born May 30, 1926 in Black Oak, OH, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Nellie Trokel Balabin. She retired from Whitman and Barnes in Detroit. Stella was formerly the Social Secretary of the Murray City American Legion Ladies Auxilliary.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William "Bill" Stoncel; sisters, Mary, Mildred, Betty, Sophia and Helen; and brothers, Mike, Tony, Walter, Paul and Fred Jr.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice and the staff at the Laurels for all of their care during Stella's illness.
Cremation has taken place at Stella's request and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Stella Stoncel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.