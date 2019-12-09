LOGAN — Stephanie Anne Conner-Close, 46, of Maineville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Born Feb. 17, 1973 in Lancaster, Ohio, she was the daughter of Ronald Raymond “Tuck” and Sandra Maud (Andy) Conner of Logan, Ohio.
Stephanie was a 1991 graduate of Logan High School where she excelled in basketball, softball and tennis. She graduated Cum Laude from Marietta College in 1995 as a member of The National Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Stephanie was a two-sport collegiate athlete, leading her basketball team to many school records and became Marietta’s #1 tennis player in her last year.
Stephanie received her master’s degree in counseling from Ohio University in 1997. She was a self-employed licensed massage therapist having owned and operated her own business and also served as a massage therapist for the Cincinnati Sports Club. Stephanie was devoted to her family and her many friends.
Stephanie is survived by two sons, Conner Joseph and Aiden Michael Close of the home.
Stephanie was preceded in death by her grandfather, Willie Bare, and also grandparents, Floyd and Mable Conner.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church in Maineville, Ohio where visitation will take place from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio, led by Joshua N. Martin where visitation will take place from noon until time of service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made in Stephanie’s memory to establish an educational fund for Stephanie’s sons made payable to Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 481, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
