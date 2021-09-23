Athens - Stephen J. Hamill, 74, Athens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
Born May 3, 1947, in Cambridge, Ohio, he was the son of the late John Pershing and Virginia Mae Ellis Hamill. He was the husband of Patricia Ann Ervin Hamill for 48 years.
He retired from Seward High School, of Alaska, after 15 years of service. He also served in the U.S. Coastguard from 1965-1969, and the U.S. Navy in 1973.
Stephen is survived in addition to his wife, Pat, by children Stephanie Smith of Albany, David Baxter Hamill and wife Bridgett of Athens, Haida Coen of Pomeroy, Rachael Hamill of Athens, Dana Sinift and husband Isaac of Nelsonville, Jonathan Hamill of Athens, Jamie Hamill-Kanski of Redmond; his brother, David Llande Hamill and wife, Teresa of Albany; 18 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. in Alexander Cemetery, with Pastor Tom Dubs officiating. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Stephen Hamill
