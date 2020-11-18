LEXINGTON, KY – Stephen Joseph Jasper, 60, died Nov. 12, 2020 in Lexington, KY. Born Feb. 15, 1960 in Nelsonville, OH, he was the son of Gwendolyne Poling Jasper and the late Samuel Jacob Jasper. He was a salesman with Vulcan Utility Signs.

