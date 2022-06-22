Stephen Kane

Shade - Stephen Douglas Kane, age 68, of Shade died Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022 at his family farm due to a tractor accident. Born March 24, 1954 in Newark, he was the son of the late William F. Kane and Mary Lou Woltjen Kane.
He was a graduate of Alexander High School and received a degree from Ohio University in law enforcement. He had a long and varied career in law enforcement, beginning as a Deputy with the Athens County Sheriff's Office and Mounted Posse, then as a Patrolman with the Athens City Police Dept. He was a Special Agent in the Narcotics Division of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations with 25 years of service. He was promoted to Special Agent Supervisor with BCI and had a commercial pilot's license, where he started the Marijuana Eradication Program. After his work with BCI, he assisted in starting the Meigs County Major Crimes unit.
Steve was also an avid conservationist, farmer, and hunter. He enjoyed working and training birddogs. He was a member of North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association Mid Ohio Chapter and organized the Appalachian Chapter. He enjoyed field trials with his dogs where he was a Senior Judge.
He assisted in the organization of the Shade Community Center. He was also an amateur radio operator, license WR8C. He was a member of FOP Lodge, Columbus (Past President), Hiram Lodge 18 F&AM, Paramuthia Lodge 25 F&AM, Aladdin Shrine and the Athens Co. Shrine Club. He attended Hemlock Grove Christian Church. He had recently been appointed as Chairman of the Athens County Republican Party.
Steve is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Linda Torrence Kane; his son, Stephen Justin (Sheilia) Kane of Litchfield Park, AZ; step daughter, Heidi Easley of Gallia; step son, Joey Disbennett of Columbus; three grandchildren, Stephen Elias, Olivia, and Genevieve Kane; four step grandchildren, Halley Faye Flournoy, Jalen Flournoy, Kaleb Easley, and Ezra Disbennett; two sisters, Lois Kane and Sarah Wise; two brothers, H. Fred (Marguerite) Kane and John (Ann) Kane; a sister in law, Barbara Kane; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved wire haired dogs.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, William W. Kane. Funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 24th at 12:00 Noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Friday 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. A potluck dinner will be held at the Shade Community Center following the service on Friday. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shade Community Center, 2380 Old US 33, Shade, OH 45776 or NAVHDA. PO Box 520, Arlington Heights, IL 60006. Stephen Kane
