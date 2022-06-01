Nelsonville - Stephen Paul "Steve" Patton, aged 70 of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away, following a brief illness, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his residence.
Born October 24, 1951 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Lloyd Ervin and Ruth Leona (Warren) Patton.
Steve was a Vietnam Combat U.S. Army Veteran, having served in the 5th Mechanized Infantry Division and the HHC 1/77 Armor Scout Platoon. He had worked for Armco Steel, Logan VFW as bar manager and Clarko Bingo. Steve was a life member of the DAV and VFW #3467 and was a member of the American Legion #229 and Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2168. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Steve took great pride in his garden and enjoyed golfing and playing pool.
He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Sue (Sheets) Patton; two sons, John Paul Patton and Stephen Douglas (Michelle) Patton, both of Nelsonville; one daughter, Melissa Lynn (Lenny) Woltz of Lancaster, Ohio; two grandchildren, Abigail Woltz and Kimber Patton; two brothers, David (Marlene) Patton and Jerry (Judy) Patton; three sisters, Linda (Wilbur) White, Penny Patton, and Rebecca (Paul) Kurfis; sister-in-law, Norma Patton; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by three sisters, Sonia Patton, Gloria Buchanan, and Faith (Ronnie) Swaim; brother, Michael E. Patton; and great-great nephew, Camden D. Patton.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Steve and Devin Davis and Harry and Jill Barber for their care.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, June 10, 2022 at Roberts Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip R. Foster officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Connett Cemetery- York Twp., Athens Co., Ohio, where a military service will be conducted by the Nelsonville Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 6-8 PM and on Friday from 10 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Steve's family suggests donations in his memory may be made to Ennis Veterans Memorial c/o Buddy Markham, 3804 Lake Bardwell Dr., Ennis, TX 75119 or Hospice of Athens County, 444 W. Union St.-Ste. C, Athens, OH 45701.
