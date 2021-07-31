Albany - Stephen Randall Perry, of Albany, passed at his home Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at age 63 after five and a half years-long battle with cancer.
Born February 13, 1958, in Athens, he was the son of the late Edwin Dale "Buck" and Margaret Sheridan Perry. He was a member of Albany Masonic Lodge #723, and Athens BPOE#973. He also was the recipient of the OPRA "Outstanding Volunteer Award" in 2015 to recognize Steve's decades-long volunteer services to individuals with disabilities.
Originally raised on a third-generation dairy farm, Steve worked for decades as a skilled machinist. He was the owner-operator of Perry Transportation for several years and most recently, worked for Ohio University Custodial Services from 2010-2019.
Steve was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who did not know a stranger and made an effort to help others whenever he could. He very much enjoyed the outdoors and liked cutting firewood, camping, building bonfires for cookouts, gardening and as his daughter recalled, making super-fast sledding paths. Steve was a talented person who could make, build or repair
almost anything.
Steve is survived by his wife Carla C. Perry; children, Christopher S. (Erin) Perry, Candace Perry-Blackburn and Michael Blackburn; grandchildren, Jensen, Caroline, and Madelyn; step-grandchildren, Emma, Hunter, Carson, and Savannah; siblings, David (Patsy) Perry, LaDonna Kay Peters, Rodney (Kim) Perry, and Cindy Hall (Scott Meeks); beloved cousins, James Perry, Joyce and Thomas Bobo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the caring professionals of Holzer Hospice.
No services will be held. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the family with Steve's arrangements.
In honor of Steve, please consider a donation to Holzer Hospice, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.
