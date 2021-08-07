Stephen Singleton

Murray City - Stephen Edward "Steve" Singleton, age 51, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Steve was born October 18, 1969, in Nelsonville, Ohio. Steve was a kind-hearted person, loved giving to others, always lent a hand to anyone in need, never met a stranger, could always make someone laugh and smile and was the life of the party. In his spare time, he loved riding his Harley; he was a roofer who loved roofing and playing with his granddaughter Kyra and niece Macie Jo. Steve will be forever loved and missed.
Surviving are his mother, Vickey Cain of Murray City; stepfather, Terry Cain of Murray City; son, Brandon Singleton; brother, Shannon (Lorrie) Singleton; fiance, Misty Wilson; daughter, Aerial (Khayri) Hajri; granddaughter, Kyra Hajri; grandfather, William Azbell; nieces, Sierra and Breanna Singleton; nephew, Tyler Keister; in-laws Jim & Peggy Richards and Wilson family.
Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Singleton; grandparents, Merlin "Chink" and Ruth Wolfe, Barbara Azbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Pastor Robert VanBibber officiating. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery, Murray City.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 p.m. Sunday and 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
The family asks anyone that has a Harley-Davidson to ride in the funeral procession.
