Stephen Skinner Sr.

New Hope, KY - Stephen P. Skinner Sr. (Steve), born to the late Gene and Florence (Russell) Skinner on July 6th, 1958; left this earth on May 22nd, 2023, to enter his heavenly home.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Skinner, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.